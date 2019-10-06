Northwest Health celebrates annual NICU reunion

"It's worth it to see the people who helped saved our girls and got us where we are today"

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Physicians and staff who fought hard to help babies survive in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), got to see their work pay off at the Annual NICU Reunion at the Willow Creek Medical Office on Saturday, October 5.

NICU “graduates” and their families reunite with the staff who cared for them during such a critical time in their young lives by remembering, sharing, and looking at how far the children have come after their challenging starts.

Becky and Adam Reese are the parents of Alieana, Mila, and Alexandra.

They traveled all the way from Birmingham Alabama just to see the people who saved their girls and got them where they are today.

Alieana, Mila, and Alexandra Reese

“We were in the NICU for 55 days and when we were here we were eight to ten hours away from all our friends and family,” Becky Reese said. “Everyone here at Willow Creek became our family those two months we were here.”

Registered Nurse Chelsea Grimsley was one of the people who helped the Reese family.

She said this annual event reminds the staff of why they do what they do.

“It’s awesome to see how healthy they get and all grown up,” Grimsley said. “You get to go back and see the products of your work.”

The Reese family said although it is a long drive, it’s worth it to be able to see people who they consider their second family.

This is the second time they have made the trip to the event.