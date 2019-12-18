Northwest Medical Center gets new state-of-the-art training equipment

This is the only hospital-based simulation lab in our region.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — First responders and medical staff in Northwest Arkansas are receiving cutting edge training that could help save your life.

Thanks to a grant from the Arkansas Department of Health, the Northwest Medical Center in Springdale has new state-of-the-art training equipment.

This includes a simulation lab with manikins and simulators.

It’s the closest medical professionals can get to working on real-life patients.

Velvet Shoults, Director of Clinical Outreach for Northwest Health, said the simulation lab allows staff to practice just about any of the same procedures that would be done on a patient in a hospital setting.

Shoults said this is extremely important for EMT, nursing, and paramedic students.

“Practice is really what a lot of them need,” Shoults said. “They need the opportunity to be stressed for crisis situations that you don’t always have in a school setting.”

Shoults said this new lab benefits people beyond the medical staff.

It’s open for pre-hospital partners, schools, and people in the public as well.

At Northwest Health our whole purpose is to bring healthcare to the community whether we bring them to us, or we take it to them. Velvet Shoults, Director of Clinical Outreach, Northwest Health

Shoults said the whole reason the lab was created was to share this high-quality health care with the community.

This is the only hospital-based simulation lab in our region.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house will be held in January 2020.