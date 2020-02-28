Notes from Day 2 in the retrial of Mauricio Torres

Warning: Details in this article include acts of violence against a child and may be disturbing to some readers

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — An emergency physician who pronounced 6-year-old Isaiah Torres dead at Bella Vista Mercy Hospital in 2015 took the stand on Friday in the retrial of the boy’s father, Mauricio Torres.

Dr. Franklin Mayhue testified that Isaiah arrived at the hospital in cardiac arrest with “signs of ongoing neglect and abuse.”

Isaiah’s belly was distended, or rounded, the doctor testified, saying “This was an extremely disturbing picture” and “I never observed any event as bizarre as this one.”

Mayhue said Isaiah’s parents, Mauricio and Cathy Torres, showed a lack of response when the doctor told them the 6-year-old had died.

Mauricio Torres’ attorney Birc Morledge questioned Mayhue, saying everyone reacts differently to grief and that Cathy and Mauricio could have known for an hour that Isaiah was dead and couldn’t be saved.

The doctor testified that he worked on Isaiah for 30 minutes or less before he was pronounced dead, and a nurse had found fresh blood in the boy’s rectum.

Detective Captain Tim Cook with the Bella Vista Police Department took the stand after Mayhew. Cook conducted three interviews with Mauricio Torres following the 6-year-old’s death.

Cook said police had discovered blood later identified as that of Isaiah Torres on the walls of the master bathroom in the Torres home. He arrested the couple for murder in April 2015.

The prosecution played the police interview between the lead detective and Mauricio Torres from April 6, 2015.

In the video, Torres tells police they need to investigate his wife, Cathy.

“She plays dumb. She knows what she’s doing,” he said. Mauricio Torres claimed Cathy didn’t have compassion as a mother and would use chemicals to burn Isaiah.

“Some people shouldn’t have children, especially if you come from a dysfunctional family,” he told the investigator, adding that Cathy never made a connection with her 6-year-old son.

Torres began crying in the courtroom as the video played.

When Cook asked Torres in the video on if he raped Isaiah, he denied it.

Cook explained that Isaiah died due to two reasons: 1) chronic child abuse and 2) he was raped so forcefully with a foreign object (that wouldn’t bend) in his rectum that it severed his rectum & caused shock to his body.

“Wow. That is a horrible death,” Mauricio Torres replied. He repeatedly denied raping the boy. “I didn’t do it,” he said.

Cook explained that only two people were supervising Isaiah when the rape occurred, Mauricio Torres and Cathy Torres.

Mauricio stated that, during their camping trip in Missouri, Isaiah was complaining of a stomach ache, threw up, and had diarrhea. “I thought it was a belly ache,” he said.

The defense had yet to question Cook as of 1:00 p.m. on Friday.