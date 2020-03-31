Nursing students prepare to graduate amid coronavirus pandemic

Local hospitals hire students to help man the phones and screen visitors at the door.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The future generation of nurses preparing to graduate this year are living through a significant moment in history.

That’s according to Dr. Susan Patton, the director of the Eleanor Mann School of Nursing at the University of Arkansas.

Patton says the students have transitioned to online instruction, keeping them on track to graduate since they’re needed right now at the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

“They are going to graduate at a time when our healthcare system is stretched to the maximum when faults in our healthcare system are being exposed and they are going to be leaders to reform the healthcare system,” Patton said.

