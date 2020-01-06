NWA 5G rollout concerns local residents

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — Jordan Rock is a part of a Facebook group of more than 200 people in the area who want the Federal Communications Commission to rethink its decision of implementing 5G cell towers in our area.

The group has health concerns and would like to see more testing first but a Rogers Oncologist tells KNWA there is and will be no threat.

“We are concerned that there hasn’t been any safety testing in rolling out this new technology,” Jordan Rock says.

5G is making its way to Northwest Arkansas. It offers ultra-high bandwidth and should improve the way you access data on your cell phones.

“Most of the time I’m supportive and I utilize these things,” Rock says. “We can’t be assured that this is a safe thing.”

The Rogers mother of two is concerned the cell towers could cause cancer and other health risks.

“It kind of feels like all of humankind is being used as guinea pigs,” Rock says.

But Dr. Simeon Jaggernauth with the Landmark Cancer Center in Rogers says we can be sure this is safe because for as long as technology has been around cancer has not increased.

“In the grand scheme of things, that is a very very minimal, if not nonexistent risk,” Dr. Jaggernauth says.

Dr. Jaggernauth says even though the frequencies are increasing, they are still not high enough to cause a threat.

“I would not be worried about cellphone towers being in your property or adjacent to your property,” Dr. Jaggernauth says.

But even hearing this, Rock is erring on the side of caution.

“I’m not just anti-5G or anti-technology for the sake of being anti 5G, I just want to know that it’s safe and it’s safe for my kids to be around longterm,” Rock says.

Because she has two young girls to think about.

“As their mother, my job is to keep them safe in any capacity that I can and in this case, it means speaking out and saying hey I think that we should wait,” Rock says.

From CTIA – The Wireless Association regarding the health risk of 5G:

“Radiofrequency energy from wireless devices and networks, including 5G, has not been shown to cause health problems, according to the consensus of the international scientific community.”

From Verizon regarding the health risk of 5G:

All Verizon facilities, including the small cells that Verizon is deploying to provide 5G service, are required to comply with the FCC safety standards. Those standards have wide safety margins and are designed to protect everyone, including children. Everyday exposure to the radiofrequency energy from 5G small cells will be well within those safety limits and is comparable to exposure from products such as baby monitors, Wi-Fi routers, and Bluetooth devices.



From a technology perspective, 4G and 5G networks run on radio frequencies that have been in use for years. 5G is the fifth generation of wireless technology. 5G will have a massive impact on how we live, learn, work and play. Autonomous cars, smart communities, the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), immersive education will all rely on 5G. 5G will usher in the fourth industrial revolution, paving the way for unprecedented innovations that will reshape the world.

To understand 5G, it’s helpful to understand what came before it. Broadly, the first generation of mobile technology:1G, was about voice (analog)

2G introduced short-messaging (i.e., text messaging, launch of digital wireless) the move to 3G provided the essential network speeds for accessing the internet through smartphones then 4G, with its faster data-transfer rates, gave rise to many of the connected devices and services that we rely on today. Ultimately, 5G will be even faster, with massive bandwidth, greater opportunities for connectivity and improved network reliability. Verizon statement

AT&T released this statement regarding 5G:

Consumer demand for connectivity continues to grow at a rapid pace. Small cells are needed to densify our wireless network to meet that demand, while preparing our network for the next generation of technologies and services. We follow the RF exposure limits set by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and in fact, exposure to the general public from our small cell facilities are hundreds of times below conservative FCC limits. We will continue to work with communities and public officials to provide the best experience and find solutions that work best for our customers here.

The FCC recently said there’s no evidence 5G is a health risk, based on research and findings by the FDA.

Small Cells are low profile, compact, scalable and unobtrusive. They are flexible network solutions that can be readily deployed to specific locations, including those with high concentrations of users or where customers are prone to experience connectivity issues due to buildings or topography, or in areas that can’t effectively be served by a traditional cell tower.

The city of Fayetteville’s Susan Norton released this statement.