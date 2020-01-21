NWA American Heart Association to host ‘Paint the Town Red’ event

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) —The American Heart Association of Northwest Arkansas is ready to Party with a Purpose as the organization celebrates its 20th year of the annual Paint the Town Red event, scheduled for Friday, January 24th at 7 p.m., at the Fayetteville Towncenter.

The theme for this year’s event is Paint Through the Decades, Volume III. Guests can expect to enjoy music, a silent auction, access to sponsor lounges, specialty drinks, samplings from area restaurants, and so much more! The event is known for bringing the community together to support the American Heart Association’s mission to raise funds and awareness for the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular disease and stroke.

Corporate Market Director Kaley Baxendale stopped by KNWA Today to share just why this event is so special to the Northwest Arkansas community.

“This event was started 20 years ago by a group of volunteers here locally in Northwest Arkansas. We are the only Paint The Town Red in America and we’re really proud of that. This event is a great opportunity to bring young professionals, local people of the Northwest Arkansas community together to celebrate what the American Heart Association is doing in our community.” said Baxendale.

Guests must be 21 to attend. For complete details and ticket info, click here.