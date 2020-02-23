NWA Black Business Expo held in downtown Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — An event held Saturday at the Record in downtown Bentonville celebrated local black business owners in honor of Black History Month.

The Northwest Arkansas Black Business Expo featured a variety of business owners such as retailers, chiropractors, and health insurers.

Jasmine Hudson, an organizer of the event, says that it is designed to promote the growth of black businesses and families.

Guests of the event were also treated to a panel discussing entrepreneurship in Northwest Arkansas.