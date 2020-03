Gaby Lopez, of Mexico, drives from the 2nd tee during during the final round of the Tournament of Champions LPGA golf tournament Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Tickets for the NWA Championship are on sale now.

The event will be June 15 through the 21 at the Pinnacle Hills Country Club in Rogers.

Other events going on throughout the week are the Bite NWA Food Festival, a 5K, and family-friendly activities.

Volunteers are needed on more than 20 different committees.

To purchase tickets, click here.