NWA Naturals increase protective netting, fan safety

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals have decided to expand the protective netting that runs down the first and third baselines in order to give fans additional safety.

The netting must be at least 30 feet in height throughout and is also made of a specialized material that will not inhibit the viewing of Natural’s baseball.

“The safety and wellbeing of our fans, associates and players has always been our top priority and we remain committed to providing a comfortable and enjoyable atmosphere at all our events,” said Justin Cole, Vice President/General Manager of the Naturals.

“Expanding the protective netting at Arvest Ballpark allows us to better meet the needs and expectations of today’s fans.”

An installation date for the new netting is currently being finalized but officials are certain the net will be completed prior to opening day.

The Naturals host the Corpus Christi Hooks on Opening Day which falls on Thursday, April 16 at 6:35 p.m.

For more information, including statistics, ticket options, and more, please visit NWANaturals.com.