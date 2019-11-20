NWA organizations are working to end veteran homelessness

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Several agencies in Northwest Arkansas are working to end veteran homelessness.

Homeless numbers continue to decline across the country. Local organizations are taking steps to keep roofs over veterans’ heads.

Shelby Koshy, director of the Hope Housing Program with 7Hills Homeless Center said it is one of many organizations coming together to make this possible.

“We’ve set this goal to end veteran homelessness but we also have a goal to end homelessness in our community, and through this collaboration, we’re doing that.. and the numbers show that,” Koshy said.

Koshy said 7Hills always accepts donations and is in need of volunteers.





