ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — With the fall season in full swing, one Northwest Arkansas based real estate firm is making sure no one goes hungry.

Crye-Leike Realtors will be accepting non-perishable food items, canned goods, and toiletry items until November 15th at all of its office locations. All items will be donated to the NWA Food Bank.

Megan Reid, Marketing Director for Crye-Leike Realtors joined KNWA Today to share more on how those interested can give a helping hand.