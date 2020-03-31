NWA Women’s Shelter responds to COVID-19

The NWA Women's Shelter said it's staffed and ready to handle the increase in potential calls that may result from domestic quarantine.

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter is adjusting how it provides care and service to its clients.

The NWA Women’s Shelter (NWAWS) reached out to KNWA/KFTA with the following statement:

We wanted to keep you up-to-date on how we are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. As you know, in an ever-changing situation, we have had to remain flexible in our practices to ensure that we provide the care and service that our clients deserve. As we have received information about this pandemic, we have adjusted how we serve our clients to ensure their safety, as well as that of our staff. Our programs and how we deliver service will continue to evolve as new information and guidance from the CDC and Arkansas State Governor Hutchinson becomes available. Due to the unique concerns for privacy and safety that comes with our facility’s location, we are being proactive in developing contingency plans for our clients and our staff. This will allow us to preserve resources, as well as our network of partners so that we can continue to do the work that we do well into the future. NWAWS

NWAWS told KNWA/KFTA the shelter is making the following changes:

Based on current CDC mandates to limit contact and reduce exposure, NWAWS has redirected its resources — providing in-shelter clients financial and logistical resources to find safe abode with family, friends, or on their own.

NWAWS is also leveraging its shelter network to provide safe places that are more equipped for social distancing.

Some of the NWAWS Advocacy Staff will continue to work one-on-one virtually with its clients to support their changing needs during this complex time: NWAWS’s Child Advocate is in contact with the clients they have been working with to maintain those relationships. NWAWS’s Legal Advocate is continuing to work with courthouses and legal offices to file orders of protection or other filings. NWAWS’s Shelter Operations Director is maintaining staffing to field all calls to the emergency hotline and to foster community partnerships. NWAWS is staffed and ready to handle the increase in potential calls that may result from domestic quarantine.

The NWAWS Thrift Store is closed to protect staff and customers: NWAWS will be implementing an online thrift store to maintain engagement and income avenues for the shelter. NWAWS will also be collecting donations during this time on specific days with limited hours — monitor NWAWS’s Facebook page for more information and updates as they are available.

to protect staff and customers: NWAWS will be sending communications to grantors, donors, and team members as it continues to adapt.

NWAWS’s Development Team is working on new income avenues to meet financial obligations at this time.

If you would like to contribute to NWAWS’s COVID-19 response fund, click here.