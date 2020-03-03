NWACC approved to form cross country team

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Northwest Arkansas Community College has received official approval from the National Junior College Athletic Association to form a cross country program.

While the community college previously offered club sports, the cross country program will be the first to be approved by a collegiate athletic association.

The NJCAA approval process required the college to submit a proposal letter outlining support by the president and Board of Trustees in addition to completing a formal application provided by the NJCAA. The college also hosted members of the NJCAA on a site visit to discuss the vision and direction of the program.

“We are excited to see the development of a cross country program begin at NWACC because we believe it will add to a rich and growing experience for our students. It creates another wonderful opportunity for students to gather around a common interest. Athletics at a community college give student athletes the opportunity to continue doing what they loved while in high school.” Dr. Todd Kitchen, NWACC Vice President of Student Services

NWACC hopes that the program can take off in the fall of 2021 and is aiming to identify and hire a coach soon.