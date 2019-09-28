NWACC gets new integrated design lab

"I mean.. I just can't say thank you enough for this great building for learning."

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — As Northwest Arkansas continues to grow, so does the demand for designers and construction technicians.

Northwest Arkansas Community College (NWACC) heard the growing pains and created a solution.

NWACC hosted its grand opening event Friday, September 27, for its new Integrated Design Lab (IDL) on campus.

The school’s new state-of-the-art lab offers classes and equipment for students pursuing an education in art, construction, and design.

The facility provides different areas for students to learn valuable creative and technical skills. Some of the skills include drawing, painting, ceramics, printmaking, and construction.

Dianne Hendrix has always has a passion for construction and she said now with this new design lab she will be able to further reach her goals.

“I just saw an opportunity at NWACC to pursue my passion which is construction,” Hendrix said. “I’m a woman but it is still what I love to do.”

She said she is so excited to use the new lab because she thinks it is important that students like her can learn skills hand-ons.

“There is always room for learning,” she said. “This is one step closer for me to reach my goal.”

Hendrix said she wants to one day do commercial construction.

“All the work they did was all terrific,” she said. “I mean.. I just can’t say thank you enough for this great building for learning.”