NWACC hosts regional science competition

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Northwest Arkansas Community College is playing host to a regional science olympiad that is driving enthusiasm for STEM disciplines in students of all ages.

The 2020 Northwest Arkansas Regional Science Olympiad takes place Saturday and students representing schools from across the area will participate in the academic competition.

The competition is coordinated and monitored by NWACC faculty and staff with the help of state Science Olympiad officials.

The event begins at 9 a.m. and lasts until 4:30 p.m. in the Shewmaker Center for Workforce Technologies on the Bentonville NWACC campus.

The selected winners of the competition will advance to the Arkansas State Science Olympiad competition.

More information can be found at www.nwacc.edu/scienceolympiad.