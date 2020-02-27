BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The NWACC Spring Arts and Culture Festival (SACF) is a multi-day, interdisciplinary festival that brings together artists, academics, intellectuals and other members of the NWA and NWACC community to reflect on an annual theme.

This year, SACF will explore the theme 20/20 Vision from many angles, examining perspectives and asking whether we have a clear understanding of ourselves, the “other” and the larger world. Join us as we highlight diverse viewpoints through multidisciplinary lenses and explore what sharpens vision and what obscures it.

The festival is designed to challenge your views on the senses and the arts as well as history, society, culture, politics, business, science, health and more by asking you to examine biases, blind spots and perspectives. All events are FREE and open to the public.

The event will take place March 2 – 5, 2020.

