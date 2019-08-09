Off-duty firefighter stops man armed with 100+ ammunition rounds at Springfield Walmart

POLICE: He possessed loaded weapons and more than 100 rounds of ammunition

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KNWA) — Springfield police said they were dispatched to an active shooter call at a Walmart: Neighborhood Market Thursday evening, Aug. 8.

Police arrived on scene within three minutes of the call. Police stated that a young white man, appearing to be in his 20s, pulled up to the Walmart, where he donned body armor and military fatigues. Police said the man had tactical weapons in his possession, KNWA affiliate KY3 reports.

The suspect possessed loaded weapons and more than 100 rounds of ammunition, according to police.

Police said the man walked into the Walmart: Neighborhood Market, and pushed a cart around the store, KY3 reports.

He used a cellphone to record himself as he walked through the store, according to police.

The store manager at the Neighborhood Market pulled a fire alarm to urge customers to get out, KY3 reports.

The suspect left through an emergency exit and an off-duty firefighter caught up to him and held him at gunpoint until police arrived, KY3 reports.

Many shoppers hid outside Walmart and at nearby businesses, KY3 reports.

Lieutenant Mike Lucas with Springfield Police Department said it was clear the man’s intent was to cause chaos.

“His intent was not to cause peace or comfort…He’s lucky he’s alive still, to be honest,” Lucas said.

Police identified the man’s vehicle and are investigating the possibility of more firearms inside the vehicle, KY3 reports.

