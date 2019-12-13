Officer Carr, gone but not forgotten

"Our hearts, minds, and prayers, go out to Chief Reynolds and the Fayetteville Police Department," Chief Vincent Clamser said.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Family, friends, and even complete strangers gathered together on Thursday, December 12, to pay their final respects for fallen Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr.

People lined the street for miles up and down Mission and Crossover in Fayetteville to give their condolences as the fallen officer’s body made its way to the Bud Walton Arena.

Matt Grubb, who was a bystander at the procession, said Fayetteville is like a family.

“We’re a real close-knit community and as a community and everything we’ll pull through,” Grubb said. “We support everybody that’s in our community.”

A family that Chief Vincent Clamser with the Mountainburg Police Department said stretches beyond Fayetteville.

Chief Clamser said he didn’t know Officer Carr, but Fayetteville hits too close to home.

“I met someone yesterday that went to the academy with him and said he was a wonderful guy,” Chief Clamser said. “We’re just sorry for the loss and (wish the) best for his family.”

He said as a police chief himself, he couldn’t imagine what Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds is going through, but after Thursday’s service Officer Carr’s memory will be alive for years to come.

“There were police officers from all over,” Chief Clamser said. “I’ve seen some from Houston, Texas, Mississippi, Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma.”