Officer Stephen Carr honored at Men’s Razorback Basketball game

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — There was a standing ovation at the men’s basketball game tonight, January 30, as the arena cheered on fallen officer Stephen Carr’s family and fellow officers.

Officer Carr was shot and killed in December while in his patrol car in the Fayetteville Police Department’s parking lot.

During the game, his father Paul, his sister Kristen, and his girlfriend Maddie took center court alongside several of his brothers and sisters with the Fayetteville Police Department to honor him for his sacrifice.