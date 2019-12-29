Officer Stephen Carr’s name added to Fayetteville Police Memorial

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Slain Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr’s name was etched into a memorial honoring fallen officers this week.

Officer Carr was killed on December 7, 2019, after being ambushed in the parking lot of the Fayetteville Police Department by London Phillips.

Phillips was killed by responding officers.

The Fayetteville Police Department on Saturday published a Facebook post thanking Alpena Monument Works for donating the engraving of Officer Carr’s name onto its memorial for fallen officers.

Officer Carr was 27.