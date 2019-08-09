Officials vote to give $25,000 toward new courthouse design

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Plans continue in the redesign of the county courthouse after an initial proposal failed.

Thursday evening, Aug. 8, officials voted to give $25,000 toward the design for the new building.

The new plan is thought to cost less than $15 million and because it would use the current 28,000-square-feet courthouse and the former jail behind it.

A new building with four courtrooms would be built.

Benton County Judge Barry Moehring said, “It will take about 60 days or so to turn the concept into drawings and there will be some elevations, some floor plans, and most importantly we’ll have a better understanding of the cost of this building may or may not be.”

During March, residents voted down a one-eighth percent sales tax increase to fund a $30 million, 87,000-square-feet courthouse.