OK: Person jumps from Hwy. 112; life-flighted to hospital

POTEAU, Okla. (KNWA) — A person was hit by a vehicle after jumping from the Highway 112 overpass near the Walmart in Poteau, according to information the Heavener Ledger received from the Poteau Police Department.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, December 27, per police.

The person was life-flighted for their injuries, which are unknown at this time, according to police.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area while first responders are on the scene.

The Heavener Ledger reports from several people who were in the area at the time said construction workers at the overpass attempted to talk to the person. Police said they were notified about what happened by the workers who called them about the incident.

Additional agencies on scene: Poteau Fire Department, and LeFlore County EMS.