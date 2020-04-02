Oklahoma Department of Public Safety suspends in-person services

"We encourage everyone to take advantage of the online tools we offer in order to meet your needs," Oklahoma DPS Commissioner John Scully said in the release.

OKLAHOMA (KNWA/KFTA) — Beginning Friday, April 3, 2020, the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety (DPS) is moving to a model that will eliminate face-to-face in-office interactions with the public, until further notice.

In a press release sent to KNWA/KFTA from DPS, it states the department is utilizing many different methods to protect its employees and the public from COVID-19.

“The Department of Public Safety and our extraordinary employees are committed to providing necessary services to all our citizens at this very challenging time,” DPS Commissioner John Scully said in the release. “We encourage everyone to take advantage of the online tools we offer in order to meet your needs.”

DPS is now offering online renewals and replacements for Class D Driver Licenses and State Issued Identification Cards, according to the release.

To take advantage of this service, click here.

The release states, the department has also extended (until further notice) the expiration dates of all:

Class D Driver Licenses

State Issued Identification Cards

Commercial Driver Licenses

Handicap Parking Placards

DPS is currently working on expanding online services to include commercial driver licenses and suspended or revoked driver licenses, according to the release.

Although DPS will not be offering in-office services to the public, citizens are encouraged to obtain assistance or make inquiries by clicking here or calling (405)425-2424.