Oklahoma has several NYE sobriety checkpoints and patrols ready to go

OKLAHOMA (KNWA) — About 100 law enforcement agencies in Oklahoma will be working to curb drunk driving this New Year’s Eve.

Law enforcement will work with ENDUI in an effort to make the roads safe for all drivers.

The goal: To make Oklahoma as safe as possible by getting impaired drivers off the roads.

The Oklahoma Highway Safety Office (OHSO) and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) will work alongside additional deputies and officers, will be on patrol looking for impaired drivers before, during and after any checkpoints.

On New Year’s Eve 2018, there were 374 crashes in Oklahoma. Five were fatal and two of the people killed were alcohol/drug-related crashes. Overall 45 were alcohol and/or drug-related accidents.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign plans to have checkpoints at:

Tulsa: Sobriety checkpoint from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. within the city limits of Tulsa, followed by a large saturation patrol in Tulsa County and the surrounding counties.

Pottawatomie County: A sobriety checkpoint is planned from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a large saturation patrol involving all law enforcement agencies in the county before, during, and after the checkpoint.

This is only a couple of several locations that will have sobriety checkpoints on Tuesday, December 31.