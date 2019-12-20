Oklahoma man arrested, suspected of killing teen girlfriend

OKLAHOMA (AP) — A 24-year-old Oklahoma man has been arrested on a first-degree murder charge in the suspected death of his 17-year-old girlfriend.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Tanner Washington was arrested Thursday night in Del City and booked into the Oklahoma County jail for the suspected death of Faith Lindsey. She hasn’t been seen since Oct. 29.

Court records didn’t list an attorney to speak on behalf of Washington. OSBI spokeswoman Brooke Arbeitman says she can’t comment on why investigators believe Lindsey has been killed.

