Oklahoma man charged with possession and intent to deliver

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — A man from Bonoshe, Oklahoma was charged in Sebastian County Circuit Court on four drug-related charges.

Zachary Still, 26, was charged on January 14 for maintaining premises for drug activity, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on January 8th police were notified of a shooting at Bluff Avenue in Fort Smith. When police arrived, they were advised a male had entered the residence demanding dope and shooting a small handgun.

The male was stabbed multiple times by a person inside the residence.

Still was on scene and consented to detectives to search his residence. During the interviews with residents of the house, people admitted that Still sold marijuana.

A locked safe was located with marijuana, wax and an unknown amount of money.

Still will be arraigned on these charges on January 15.