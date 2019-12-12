Oklahoma mother of 3 kids shot by police files claim

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma woman whose four children, aged 1 to 5, were inside a vehicle when police opened fire on a man also in the vehicle, wounding three of the kids, has filed a tort claim against the city of Hugo.

The claim filed on behalf of Olivia Hill asks for an unspecified amount for claims including medical and consulting costs, property damage and others.

The children were wounded in the shooting as officers were trying to apprehend William Devaughn Smith, who was driving the vehicle as Hill went into a food bank in Hugo.