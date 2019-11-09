Oklahoma will be the set for 2 major films

HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 28: Actor Leonardo DiCaprio attends the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two major motion picture productions featuring actors Matt Damon, Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio have issued casting calls in Oklahoma as they prepare to film in the state.

“Stillwater” starring Damon and Abigail Breslin will be filmed in and near Oklahoma City, The Oklahoman reported.

De Niro and DiCaprio will star in “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which will be filmed in the spring and summer of 2020.

“This is the dream coming to life … and the fruits of the labor for everybody from the crews to the vendors to our new administration to the legislators and everywhere in between, getting some of these projects here,” Tava Maloy Sofsky, director of the Oklahoma Film + Music Office, said.

Freihofer Casting is looking for “Stillwater” stand-ins, photo doubles and people to portray family members in photographs. Male and female stand-ins are needed for 12 hours a day, Nov. 8-15 except for Sunday.

Tom McCarthy is the Academy Award-winning writer-director for “Stillwater.” The movie will star Damon as an Oklahoma roughneck who travels to France to aid his estranged daughter, who has been arrested for a murder she says she didn’t commit. The expected released date is Nov. 6, 2020.

The “Killers of the Flower Moon” production team has announced two open casting calls for Native American men and women as speaking actors and extras. One will be in Oklahoma City on Nov. 13 at the Renaissance Waterford Marriott from noon to 5 p.m. and another at the DoubleTree by Hilton on Nov. 16 from noon to 5 p.m.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is being adapted from David Grann’s critically acclaimed true-crime best-seller. The book is set in the 1920s when the Osage Indians became the wealthiest people in the world because of oil discovered under their Oklahoma lands. Several members of the tribe were subsequently murdered, a case that became one the FBI’s first major homicide investigations.

Martin Scorsese, director of the film, promised Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear of the Osage nation that the movie would be filmed in the state, according to Osage News report.

Sofsky said the star-studded projects are helping to boost the state’s filming industry.

“We have a lot of films in state shooting and a lot circling. So, we’ve got so many more exciting things coming down the pipeline we can’t, obviously, talk about yet,” Sofsky said. “It’s like everything we’ve all been working for … coming together.”

___

Information from: The Oklahoman, http://www.newsok.com

