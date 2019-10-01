Oktoberfest in the Bay is Saturday!

ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Looking ahead to the weekend, it’s time to roll out the barrel! Saturday, October 5, kicks off Oktoberfest in the Bay.

Hosted by the Fairfield Bay community, the Oktoberfest celebration runs from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center. The event is free and open to the public and includes a FREE KidsFest with fun for the entire family.

Sherry Martin, Chairwoman for this year’s festival stopped by KNWA Today to share all of the highlights.

“There will be games, music, arts and craft vendors, authentic German Fare and a FREE KidsFest,” said Martin.

For additional details and a complete schedule, visit the resort community’s website.