Old 12 Cross Roads repair delays

CHESTER, Ark. (KNWA) — Heavy rain and freezing temperatures are making it harder for road crews to continue work on a stretch of road in Chester.

​Crawford county’s road superintendent Chris Keith said about 175 yards of old twelve crossroads, right off grapevine road was temporarily closed after flash flooding in August. ​The road re-opened after road crews made temporary repairs but it closed again in October for crews to install culverts. However, weather has made installation an issue.​

This is causing delays for many who rely on the road for their daily commute.​​ “​This is a major cut through for a lot of people and they have had to take alternative routes and I know that has been very discouraging and time consuming because it is a long way around. We are trying to get this done as quickly as possible.”​​Keith also said some are forced to add about 20 to 30 minutes more to their commute to get to the other side of Grapevine road.

​​​Keith said it’s hard to figure when the entire project will be completed but with dry weather conditions ahead, he hopes to lay the new culverts back into the ground within the next week.​