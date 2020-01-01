One arrested in New Year’s Day shooting in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A 29-year-old man was shot at a Clarksville apartment building on Wednesday.

According to a release from the Clarksville Police Department, officers responded to 301 North Rogers Apartment at around 5 a.m. on Wednesday for an unknown emergency.

Upon arrival, they found a 29-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported by ambulance to the Johnson Regional Medical Center.

Police say the suspect, 39-year-old Win Kyaw, fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival but was later located in Crawford County and taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing and, according to police, it is believed to be an isolated incident.

The victim’s current condition is not known at this time.

