One dead after crash on I-49 in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — The victim in Thursday’s fatal crash along Interstate 49 in Washington County has been identified as a 48-year-old Siloam Springs woman.

Teresa Daring was killed after the vehicle she was driving was rear-ended by a truck while sitting stationary in the inside lane on I-49 in Springdale, according to an accident summary from Arkansas State Police.

Prior to being rear-ended, Daring’s vehicle reportedly side-swiped an 18-wheeler, causing it to veer across traffic.

The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. near the Don Tyson Parkway exit, police say.

At the time of the accident, the weather was reported as cloudy and the road condition dry.