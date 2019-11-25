One killed after car crashes into out-of-gas vehicle in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Springdale police are investigating an accident early Monday that involved a vehicle crashing into a suburban that was out of gas.

According to Jeff Taylor with Springdale Police, a suburban had run out of gas and the occupants began to push the vehicle towards the gas station at Sunset and 56th Street around 1:30 a.m.

While they were pushing the vehicle, a driver traveling east on Sunset did not see the suburban in the eastbound lane. The driver slammed into the back of the suburban, striking several of the occupants pushing the vehicle.

One person was killed at the scene of the accident. One occupant of the suburban was airlifted to a hospital in Little Rock and a passenger of the traveling vehicle was taken for head injuries sustained due to not wearing a seat belt.

The accident is still under investigation at this time. Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call Springdale police at 479-751-4542.

