One of Sebastian County’s finest remembered at safety fair

The event is named after Cpl. Bill Cooper because he loved kids

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — A family-friendly fair was hosted Friday, Nov. 15 at the U.S. Marshals Museum. The event is named after someone whose legacy will never be forgotten and his name will always be remembered.

Bill Cooper’s Safe Kids! Fair was hosted at the museum between 3-6 p.m. It was the first event hosted at the museum since its September dedication.

The event featured information booths, child safety kits, fingerprinting and food.

The event is named after Cpl. Bill Cooper because he loved kids. Every year, he’d host kids events for the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office.

Cooper was ambushed Aug. 10, 2016 while dispatched to a domestic disturbance call in rural Sebastian County. He was shot in the neck.

More than 300 officers from several agencies went to the scene. More than 3,000 people attended Cooper’s funeral.

Billy Monroe Jones killed Cooper. He was armed with several guns including an AR-15 assault rifle.

Jones is serving life without parole at the Varney Unit, a state prison in Gould, Ark.





