One of the top craft shows in the country back in Northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — One of the most popular festivals in the country is back in Northwest Arkansas for another year!

The Ozark Regional Arts & Crafts Festival is in its 29th years and brings vendors from all over the country to sell their goods.

This year, there are over 400 booths with everything from holiday decorations to wine.

Karen Lloyd with the fair said it’s a good place to get some shopping done and get some quality bonding time with loved ones.

“They’re looking for that time to spend with family, friends to go out and shop together,” Lloyd said. “There are many groups that will dress alike as they go show to show. You see them walk through the door and they’re laughing and having a great time.”

Lloyd also said the show is a good way to give exposure to both big and small crafters.

“We love seeing people succeed,” Lloyd said. “We love seeing people come to our area in Northwest Arkansas. They not only come and sell their wares, but they also come and tour the area.

The Ozark Regional Arts & Crafts Festival takes place on Friday, October 18, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, October 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Fayetteville and the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale.

Parking and admission are free.