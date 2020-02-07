One victim shot in Fayetteville after marijuana deal gone wrong, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Police in Fayetteville say one person was shot shortly before midnight on Thursday in an apparent drug deal gone wrong.

According to Sergeant Tony Murphy, police responded to a local medical facility in reference to a patient with an apparent gunshot wound. Murphy says that, upon arrival, officers found that the victim was shot during “an illicit transaction of marijuana.”

The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The investigation is on-going, Murphy said.

