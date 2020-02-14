OSBI clears Sequoyah County deputies after shooting

OKLAHOMA (KNWA) — Two Sequoyah County deputies have been cleared after shooting a man on January 7.

Deputies Robert Johnson and Thomas Stafford will avoid prosecution after an investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The deputies responded to a call of “threats with a firearm.” They observed a man walking with what appeared to be a pistol in his hands. It appeared that he raised the firearm and pointed it toward the deputies and advanced toward them.

The deputies discharged their firearms in the direction of the man and wounded him. The man did survive the gunshots.

Law enforcement determined that the gun the man was holding was a BB gun that looked realistic.

The use of deadly force was justified according to the attorney because they were defending themselves from apparent deadly physical force.