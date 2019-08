Anyone in the area is encouraged to take detours

UPDATE: The scene is cleared and traffic has returned to typical speeds.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — An overturned vehicle is slowing traffic in the northbound lanes along Interstate 49 less than two miles from West Fork, according to Arkansas State Police.

Police said the vehicle overturned about 3:40 p.m. near mile marker 51.

No fatalities nor injuries have been reported, according to police.

Anyone in the area is encouraged to take detours.