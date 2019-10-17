Ozark Guidance opens outdoor discovery center

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Kids going through behavioral treatment now have a safe place to enjoy.

Ozark Guidance dedicated its new outdoor discovery center at its Springdale campus on Wednesday.

The area caters to kids who go through the center’s therapeutic day treatment.

It was funded by several donors.

It includes a basketball court, walking trail, and playground.

“It adds to play therapy and the ability that they can get outdoors and get some exercise…it’s a safe space so we’re very appreciative of all the donors,” says Steven Hines with Ozark Guidance.

The goal of Ozark Guidance’s therapeutic day treatment is to get kids integrated back into the public school system.