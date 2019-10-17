Ozark Regional Arts & Crafts Festival celebrates 28 years

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Local artists are gathering in Fayetteville and Springdale for the annual Ozark Regional Arts and Crafts Festival.

The Ozark Regional Arts & Crafts Festival is now in its 28th year.

Attendees not only get to see handmade crafts but bluegrass music, food, a pumpkin patch, and several activities for kids are also offered.

One vendor said that is a big reason people should try and come to the festival.

“It’s a lot of fun, you get to talk to a lot of folks, you get to learn things,” Paul White, a vendor at the event. “I just really enjoy talking to folks.”

The event is happening at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Fayetteville on October 17-19 (9 am to 6 pm).

It will also be at the Holiday Inn Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale on October 18 (9 a.m. – 9 p.m) and October 19 (9 a.m. – 8 p.m).

The event is free and has free parking.