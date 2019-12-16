Ozark Regional Transit to offer free-fare days

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Ozark Regional Transit will be offering free-fare days in the next few weeks.

Ozark Regional Transit (ORT) is offering free-fare days for certain days in the upcoming holiday weeks. Bus fare for all Fixed Route Transit buses will be free of charge after Christmas (Dec. 26, 27 and again Dec. 30 & 31) until the end of the year.

These are in addition to all Fayetteville routes which are zero-fare year-round.

All operations will be suspended for the holidays on Christmas Day and New Years Day.

ORT fixed routes service multiple shopping areas including Frisco Station Mall, Harp’s Stores, Northwest Arkansas Mall, The Promenade Mall and Wal-Mart.

Free fare applies to ORT’s Fixed Route Service and Complementary ADA Paratransit only.