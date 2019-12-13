P.O. Box set up to send cards to remember fallen Fayetteville officer

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The response to share a message to fallen Fayetteville police officer Stephen Carr, or to his girlfriend Madi Rader, was so overwhelming that a P.O. Box has been set up for the public to do just that.

You may send your cards, or write a message, to:

Madi Rader, P.O. Box 568, Fayetteville, AR 72701

“My sister-in-law and I have opened a P.O. Box for you to send your messages to Madi,” wrote Shelby Finch via Facebook. “Madi loves Christmas and I really think this would be an amazing way for you all to bring her some joy this holiday season.”