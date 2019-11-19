Panel in River Valley discusses needs of foster children

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — November is National Adoption Month, and a panel in Fort Smith is discussing ways to support foster children in the River Valley.

The panel is called “Children At Risk”, and was put on by the League of the River Valley Voters.

Judge Leigh Zuerker led the discussion with representatives from the Department of Human Services and court-appointed advocates.

Natosha Lowrey, program administrator for Sebastian County DHS, said these conversations with the community are imperative to make sure families know where they can turn when help is needed.

“If children need any clothes for the winter, we’re here to support them in any way possible. Consider us an option to wrap-around services for the family to make their lives better and keep children safe,” Lowrey said.

National Adoption Awareness is Saturday, Nov. 23. It’s an effort to bring awareness to the more than 125,000 children waiting to be adopted from foster care in the U.S.