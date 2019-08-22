Parents concerned over buses being too hot

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — Parents are complaining about their kids’ school buses being way too hot.

Jennifer Hunt and Laura Brodie both have kids in the Rogers School District.

They said their kids were two hours late getting home on the first day of school.

KNWA News spoke with people in charge of bus transportation in Rogers and they said the buses ran late because parents were parked in the bus line and kids were unsure of which bus to get on.

Something they said is typical with the first week of school.

Hunt and Brodie are still upset because not only were their kids on the bus for too long, they were on a bus without air conditioning.

“I know a bunch of grown people that couldn’t sit around in something hot, almost 100 degrees for two and a half hours,” Hunt said.

The Rogers School District made a statement about the complaints saying:

“Heat is a concern around the region whether it is on the ball field or on the bus. It’s usually the first week or two of school when we feel it the most and we encourage students to stay hydrated throughout the day.

Many of our buses are painted with a white roof to reduce the heat and windows are opened to allow air movement. We are hoping for the weather to cool down soon, but in the meantime, we are carefully monitoring for any overheating.“

Hunt said she has been picking up her child ever since he got sick on the bus for being too hot.

Her and Brodie said the buses are still running late going into the second week of school.