Parents react to Arkansas schools canceling on-site instruction

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some schools in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley elected to close tomorrow, rather than wait until Tuesday.

I think they are taking the best interest of everybody. MARIA SOLIS, PARENT OF SPRINGDALE STUDENT

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced all Arkansas schools will cancel all on-site instruction beginning Tuesday (March 17) — but some schools, like Springdale, are choosing to be out as early as Monday (March 16).

Maria Solis is a parent of a student at Springdale High School.

She said she is happy with Governor Hutchinson’s decision and thinks the school made the right call by keeping the kids out all week.

“I think our teachers were already on their toes about that for the last two weeks,” Solis said. “I’m sure they’re ready and prepared to do whatever lesson plans they need to do for our kids.”

Hacket Edmond also has a kid going to school in Springdale.

He said he’s worried about kids being out of school this long because there is a lot of distractions when you’re at home and not in class.

“I feel like we need to continue until further notice because there is nothing going on at the moment,” he said.

Rick Schaeffer with Springdale Public Schools said the Springdale School District has taken into account all of the parent feedback, but ultimately decided keeping school closed all week was the best option.

Our main concern is always student safety. RICK SCHAEFFER, SPRINGDALE PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Schaeffer said just last week, Springdale students got 10 days of school work to take home with them, just in case of an outbreak.

“It’s remarkable how fast we were prepared because we never anticipated that we wouldn’t be in school as early as Monday,” he said.

School districts like Fayetteville, Rogers, and Bentonville will also be closed to on-site instruction on Monday (March 16).

Schaeffer said on Monday (March 16) the Springdale cafeterias will be open and they will serve breakfast and lunch at normal times for students in the district.

