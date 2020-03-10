Parents worry about missed school days amid flu & coronavirus scare

"If classroom instruction wasn't important, no one would go to school," Springdale School District Communications Director Rick Schaeffer said.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Many parents are worried about how many days their child is allowed to miss school, as flu season continues and coronavirus concerns grow.

Teachers say the most important thing is for kids to be in school, leaving parents taking to social media the question — What happens when your child really can’t go to school?

Springdale School District Communications Director Rick Schaeffer said a couple of years ago, the Northwest Arkansas area got hit with the mumps.

“We had several students, not a large number, but several, that had the mumps,” Schaeffer said. “Well, that’s a 21-day quarantine.”

He said the polices right now for grades K-7 is seven excused absences, and in junior high and high school it’s eight.

“With a doctor’s note if they have the flu for five days certainly the school is going to work with the student on that,” Schaeffer said. “We will try to help in any way we can.”

Although you are able to make up the school work, Schaeffer wants to remind parents and students why it’s still important to be physically in the classroom.

“If classroom instruction wasn’t important, no one would go to school,” he said. “Every day you miss instruction, getting ready for a test is going to be a day that you’re not going to be as strong.”

Recently, the Arkansas Department of Education announced it’s allowing districts to add more alternative methods of instruction (AMI) days from 5 days to 10 days for this school year.

It’s all in an effort to combat illnesses from spreading, whether it be the flu or something else.

Schaeffer said if the district needs them, they will use them, but for now, the best thing families can do is make sure they are staying healthy.

“If you are sick, stay home,” Schaeffer said. “But if it’s like, ‘eh, I’m not really sure I want to go‘, then you need to be at school.”

If your child has to miss school because of an illness, the school district will do whatever they possibly can to make sure your child isn’t behind or penalized.

According to the Division of the Arkansas Department of Education, the amount of days a child can miss varies from each school district.