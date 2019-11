FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — Ticket prices are increasing for Parrot Island Water Park this upcoming season.

The Fort Smith Board of Directors approved the increase Thursday, Nov. 7. They approved the increase of single-day tickets to $13 for those shorter than 4 feet. Those taller than 4 feet will have to pay $18.

It’s the first price increase in five years.

A new slide is being installed at the park.