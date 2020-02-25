Partners+Prevention Luncheon recognizes local heroes to abuse victims

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — First Lady of Arkansas, Susan Hutchinson, kicked off an event highlighting the Children’s Safety Center.

The 5th annual Partners Plus Prevention Luncheon allows community and business leaders from all over our region to come together and recognize local heroes to child abuse victims.

This year, Gold Medalist and University of Arkansas Gymnastics Coach, Jordyn Wieber, shared her story hoping to inspire others to support the CSC.

“It takes a lot of resilience to get through things like sexual abuse and many other things. Especially stuff that I’ve experienced in my own gymnastics career,” Wieber said. “What these people are doing at the Children’s Safety Center is helping these kids build the resilience to be able to move on and move forward with their lives.”

Over 800 children were seen at the Children’s Safety Center just last year.

