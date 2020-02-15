Patients make crafts at Arkansas Children’s Northwest for Valentine’s Day

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Patients at Arkansas Children’s Northwest got to make special Valentine’s Day crafts today.

Volunteers took an “art cart” around the waiting room.

It provided a great distraction for families as they waited at their appointments.

“It’s such an important part of what we do to help our families and patients to feel welcome here and feel loved, and what better day than Valentine’s Day to do that,” Arkansas Children’s Northwest Marketing Manager Nicole Huddleston said.

All of the supplies for the crafts were donated to ACNW.

