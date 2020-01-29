Paul Lewellen and Carlos Doubleday named Honorary chairs for the 2020 Susan G. Komen Ozark MORE THAN PINK Walk

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — The Susan G. Komen Ozark Affiliate announced that Paul Lewellen and Carlos Doubleday will serve as the Honorary Walk chairs for the 2020 Susan G. Komen Ozark MORE THAN PINK Walk™ on Saturday, April 25, at Pinnacle Hills Promenade Mall in Rogers.

Lewellen is the SVP of Operations-Central Division at Walmart and Doubleday is the SVP of Operations-Western Division at Walmart.

Now in its second year, the MORE THAN PINK Walk brings together a community to raise funds for breast cancer treatment, patient advocacy, and life-saving research.

Last year, Komen Ozark debuted the new event that was formerly known as the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure®.

It raised over $850,000 in the fight against breast cancer.

The MORE THAN PINK Walk ensures that participants have a clear understanding of the value they provide in Susan G. Komen’s overall mission and how their fundraising makes an impact in our community.